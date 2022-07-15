Northern Ireland fans set to miss UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 clash against England after Eastern Airways flight from Belfast to Southampton cancelled

There is disappointment for Northern Ireland Women fans after an Eastern Airways flight due to take supporters from Belfast to Southampton was cancelled.

The 9.10am T3841 flight to the port city from Belfast City Airport was cancelled late on Thursday evening, with the airline saying it was due to “operational reasons”.

Their 7am flight from Southampton to Belfast City Airport was also cancelled.

The flight from Belfast had been due to bring scores of the ‘Green and White Army’ to the south coast for 10.45am in preparation for one of the biggest matches in the Northern Ireland Women’s team’s history.

The team are due to play England in front of a capacity 32,000 St Mary’s Stadium crowd at 8pm on Friday evening.

It’s been a disappointing UEFA Women’s EURO tournament so far for the women, having lost both their previous Group A fixtures against Norway and Austria.

However, for Gary McAllister, chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs, the match against England was “the big one”.

“I am going to have to miss the game now which is really disappointing,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“The price and logistics of trying to get home on Saturday isn’t really feasible. The only thing I would say is that at least on this occasion people had the chance to try and organise.

“I had a poor experience on Tuesday morning. I was trying to get home from the game against Austria when myself and a number of other fans went to Southampton airport before 6am and went to check in, only to be told the flight was overbooked.

“So having checked out of our accommodation, we had to hang around for almost ten or 11 hours before we got the next flight home.

“My experience with Eastern Airways hasn’t been particularly good. This is my 6th time travelling with them and on all six occasions we have had this cancellation, the experience on Tuesday and on other previous occasions we had delays.

“From a personal point of view it is quite disappointing... we had arranged to do some things with the England Supporters Association.

“We worked very hard ahead of the tournament to try and do the things we do around men’s games, in terms of atmosphere. To miss out on the big one is really disappointing.”

Eastern Airways has been approached for comment.