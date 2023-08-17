Northern Ireland finances ‘not on a sustainable trajectory’, says NI Secretary

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said Northern Ireland’s finances are “not on a sustainable trajectory” and that revenue-raising measures would need to be considered.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, he said: “Northern Ireland’s finances are not on a sustainable trajectory, for NI to balance the books and have a prosperous future that requires fiscal responsibility with public spending.”

Revenue-raising measures could include domestic water charges, drug prescription charges, and tuition fees.

“The UK Government has given £7 billion in additional funding to NI since 2014 on top of the Barnett-based block grant and we stand ready to continue supporting a restored Executive. That’s why we are looking at improvements to NI’s finances, including revenue raising measures.

“We need the NI Executive back in place to progress much needed and long promised public spending and improve services for people.”

Earlier this year, Mr Heaton-Harris instructed senior civil servants at Stormont to provide information on revenue-raising measures.

He confirmed he had written to permanent secretaries in the region on "measures that could otherwise improve the sustainability of public finances in Northern Ireland".

Senior civil servants are currently running public services in the region in the absence of devolution.

They have estimated that Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year.

Hundreds of millions more would be needed to settle a series of public sector pay disputes in the region.