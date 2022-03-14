Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service chief resigns just six months after taking the role

Northern Ireland’s top firefighter has resigned – just six month after accepting the job.

Ex-chief officer Peter O’Reilly only took up the post in September last year but has already quit as boss of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The NIFRS confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson said Mr O'Reilly notified the chair of the NIFRS of his resignation last Thursday March, 10.

"Peter is required, by contract, to work a three month notice period until June 10 2022," they said. "Peter was appointed on September 1 2021 following an open recruitment exercise."

The 55-year-old was previously Greater Manchester Fire Service’s chief fire officer on the night of the 2017 terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

He was born in Belfast and joined the then Northern Ireland Fire Brigade in 1990. He served for most of his career in Belfast as a firefighter, junior officer and district commander. He then moved to Ballymena to become assistant area commander and later northern area commander.

Mr O’Reilly worked here for two decades and was appointed chief fire officer for Greater Manchester in 2015 at the age of 48, describing it as “the proudest day of my career”. He previously served as Greater Manchester’s assistant county fire officer.

Some 23 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the jihadi bombing of Manchester Arena. Although the explosion happened at 10.31pm that night, the first fire crew did not arrive until 12.39am — two hours later. That crew only consisted of 12 regular firefighters, the same number that would normally be deployed to a house fire. Specialist crews, with better equipment and more training in how to treat blast injuries, were kept back.

In a personal apology to the families of the dead at an inquest into the attack last July, Mr O’Reilly said: “I am so sorry and I will regret my failings for the rest of my life,” explaining that he had not initially been told there had been a bomb attack at the arena.

He retired four months after the tragedy. Announcing his departure, he told councillors on Greater Manchester’s fire committee: “I never thought that this time would come, but after much soul searching and discussions with my family I have decided to retire.”

Mr O’Reilly was announced as the NIFRS’s new chief officer — a post with an annual salary of £128,000 — in August, 2021. In his new role, he was tasked with providing additional stability as NIFRS emerges from the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic.

Speaking about his new role at the time, he said: “Having started my firefighting career with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, I am extremely proud to lead it going forward and work with over 1,800 exceptional operational and wider supporting team members as we continue to deliver our prevention and emergency response service to protect our community.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said upon the announcement: “I welcome the appointment of Peter O’Reilly as the new chief fire and rescue officer for NIFRS.

“I have no doubt that he will provide the necessary leadership to guide NIFRS into the future.”

Mr O’Reilly was a big supporter of ‘Maggie’s Call’, a move to allow firefighters to attend cardiac arrest calls with paramedics which was named in memory of Maggie Black, a five-year-old who died after waiting for an ambulance at her home in Glenarm, Co Antrim.

The move was opposed by unions who warned of legal issues with the plan. It is not known if this had any bearing on the chief’s resignation.

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.