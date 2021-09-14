Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service praised after rescuing horse up to its neck in mudhole

Second horse rescued from a ditch this month

Crews from Banbridge and Dromore supported by the Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle and Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast rescued a 17 year old mare.

Crews from Banbridge and Dromore supported by the Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle and Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast rescued a 17 year old mare.

Crews from Banbridge and Dromore supported by the Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle and Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast rescued a 17 year old mare.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews in Co Down have been praised after rescuing an adult horse stuck in a mud hole.

NIFRS tweeted they had come to the rescue of the 17-year-old mare on Tuesday morning, with the horse pictured stuck up to its neck in the ditch.

Dramatic images show the animal being carefully dragged out of the hole by ropes and winches, before the horse is happily seen on all four legs again standing upright.

The mare pictured after the rescue

Users on social media were quick to praise the team for their efforts, as many were thankful for the mare’s lucky escape.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It isn’t the first time this month the NIFRS have been called out to assist a horse trapped in mud, with firefighters and rescue teams also rescuing a five-year-old mare from a ditch in Crossgar on September 4.

On that occasion the horse had to be lifted out using a harness and other rescue equipment, but again was safely reunited with its owner.

NIFRS East posted on Facebook: "On-Call fire crew from Ballynahinch, Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle and the Search and Rescue Team from EAC worked together tonight to rescue a 5 year old Mare horse from a ditch near Crossgar.

"Well done to all involved for reuniting the mare with its owner."

Owner Sonia Graham added: “Thank you so much team your effort and hours of work and expertise in getting my mare Ester out.

“Couldn’t of done it without you all.”