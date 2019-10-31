Northern Ireland fire service 'reviewing' report into Grenfell Tower tragedy

The Grenfell Tower in west London on the day the first report from the public inquiry into the fire which claimed 72 lives is published (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said it is reviewing the report into the Grenfell Tower tragedy to see if it can apply any of the lessons learned from the blaze.

On Wednesday, a highly-critical phase one report from the inquiry into the 2017 fire, in which 72 people died, was published.

The chairman of the inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Black, said more lives could have been said if the London Fire Brigade's (LFB) "stay-put" policy was abandoned sooner.

Among his 46 recommendations is the need for "urgent action" from the Government and those responsible for the "oversight and direction" of the emergency services.

The report stated that the LFB's preparation for a blaze like Grenfell was "gravely inadequate" and its lack of a proper evacuation plan was a "major omission".

A NIFRS spokesperson acknowledged the publication of the report and said it would be reviewing its contents.

"NIFRS is currently reviewing the report to consider any operational learning that can be applied to our own service," they said.

"NIFRS regularly reviews our operational policies and procedures to ensure we are able to appropriately respond to incidents. Immediately after the Grenfell Tower fire NIFRS visited high-rise domestic buildings and provided fire safety advice to residents.

"We also published our advice for people living in high-rise buildings on our website."

Following the devastating 2017 fire, it emerged that the cladding used on Grenfell Tower may have contributed to the speed at which the blaze enveloped the building.

Wednesday's report confirmed this, stating the cladding was the "principal" reason behind the fire's rapid spread.

In the wake of the blaze, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive carried out safety inspections of each of its 32 tower blocks.

The NIHE later confirmed that the cladding used on the tower blocks was not the same as that used on Grenfell.

Hundreds of emergency calls relating to the Kensington inferno were routed through a BT call centre in Portadown on the night of June 14, 2017.

Speaking at the time, Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the workers did a "great job" under difficult circumstances.

He said: "It's not often we're called on to pay tribute to the work of call centre personnel - but it can be incredibly harrowing to take phone calls from people in distress, and to remain professional in the face of tragedy."