Northern Ireland fishermen recover shoe and sock with 'human bones' inside

Fishermen in Ardglass recovered a shoe and sock with what they believed to be human remains, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said that at around 6.30pm on Wednesday they were contacted by the fisherman who said bones were inside the garments.

A police spokesperson said: "The bones, which do appear to be human remains, were recovered to the forensic mortuary at the Royal Victoria Hospital."

No further details have been released on the matter.