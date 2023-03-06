Northern Ireland football fan bemused with faulty merch from JD Sports

A Northern Ireland football fan’s new home jersey has been getting some sideways glances online after the team badge was sewn on wrongly.

The official badge has been rotated 90 degrees on the top received from JD Sports but made by Adidas.

The unlucky customer to receive the shirt, Andrew Scullion, tweeted a picture of the mishap, with the accompanying caption reading: “Good old JD Sports strike again.”

“I haven't had any issues [with JD] before, but I know other people have, and you can see that from the comments to my tweet,” the Larne native told the Belfast Telegraph.

For example, one woman responded to say she had once ordered a Northern Ireland sports jacket from the retailing brand, but had been sent a Scotland one instead, the day before the green-and-white army women’s team played England last year.

“It was supposed to be a surprise for my daughter to wear on the night,” she added.

With over 21,000 views on Twitter, many users saw the funny side of the situation.

One suggested that the unique jersey could be a “collector’s piece” and to “hold onto it”, while another joked that “it’s still better than the away top”.

Andrew added that after contacting the clothing store’s customer service, he was told he has to return the item in-store but hasn’t had a chance to do so yet.

“It's a bit surprising that they sent that out because it's clearly and obviously wrong. It's the first thing you see when you look at the shirt,” he continued.

Responding to the incident, a JD Sports spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers who may have received a faulty product when ordering from our website.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers unrivalled access to a fantastic range of sport fashion products, including football kits, and we would like to assure them that we are committed to resolving any issues as quickly as possible.

“If a customer has received a faulty item, they should visit our website and contact our Customer Care team, who will be happy to assist.”

Adidas has also been contacted for further comment.

The jersey Andrew ordered is from the NI senior women’s team’s first original football kit, which was released last year, specially created for them to wear to their debut Euro finals in summer 2022.

It was the first Northern Ireland kit to be designed solely for the senior women’s team.

Meanwhile, the current 2022/23 home and away kits for both men and women have caused controversy amongst fans, with many having divided opinions.

The home jersey features a new spin on the classic green shirt with new darker panelling, in an ode to the country’s cult classic 90s kit.

However, the nearly all-yellow away top received the brunt of the negativity online when it was released last September, with one user comparing it to an “awful attempt [at a] keeper’s kit”.