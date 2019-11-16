Northern Ireland football fans will get to taste IFA's beer partner

The Green and White Army will get its first chance to taste the Irish Football Association's official new beer partner at tonight's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland's senior men's and women's football teams will welcome Sadler's Peaky Blinder Lager as their new partner after the IFA signed a multi-year sponsorship deal.

The deal, which was announced on Thursday, will offer fans incredible experiences and opportunities to bring them closer to the action on the pitch through a wide range of campaigns that will launch in the coming months.

The beer will be on sale tonight at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park and in the Billy Bingham Lounge as Michael O'Neill's men attempt to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive with victory over the Oranje.

Sean Murphy, chief operating officer at the IFA, said: "It's great to welcome Sadler's Peaky Blinder Lager to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park and we're looking forward to working together over the coming months and years to build a partnership that has a real impact on our brilliant fans."