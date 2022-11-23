Northern Ireland football star Marissa Callaghan joins charity walk to help children visit Santa

Almost £10,000 raised for deserving youngsters heading to Lapland this December

Marissa Callaghan and her son Quinn join some of the 150 walkers on the Walk to Scotland

The Northern Ireland women’s football team captain has joined 150 fundraisers to make this Christmas one to remember for 100 deserving children.

Marissa Callaghan boarded the ferry to Scotland with her fellow fundraisers to support the rising costs of taking the children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions to visit Santa this December.

Their Walk to Scotland event raised almost £10,000 for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT), which will take the 100 youngsters to Rovaniemi on the Arctic Circle in Lapland, Finland.

The Children to Lapland trip is a much-loved experience that sees healthcare professionals here nominate 100 children from across Northern Ireland to visit the magical location of Rovaniemi, where Santa resides in a cavernous and magical winter wonderland, under the Arctic Circle.

The mystical spot, 800km north of Helsinki, sees the children meet with Santa and his huskies, bake with Mrs Claus, take a magical train ride and even qualify from elf school.

The trip is planned with painstaking detail to ensure the right medical staff and equipment are onboard the three-hour flight, guaranteeing all travellers’ complete safety and comfort.

This year the usual cost of the trip — around £750 per child — has increased substantially due to the cost-of-living crisis and surging fuel costs.

It means NICLT had to ramp up fundraising efforts, which is why it brought back its Walk to Scotland fundraising drive which took place on Sunday.

The campaign saw participants board the Stena Superfast Ship at Belfast, bound for Scotland. During that journey, they walked a mapped-out track helping raise funds as they put in the steps.

Marissa, her wife Paula and son Quinn were part of the squad to walk the mapped circuit onboard the 2.5 hour journey.

She said: “We had a brilliant day on the Stena Line. I think the Walk to Scotland is such a fun day out for all the family to enjoy and a great way to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.”

Marissa became ambassador for the charity during lockdown when attempts to fundraise were severely restricted.

Fourteen-year-old Oliver Dickey from Coleraine, who lives with a type of cerebral palsy that impacts his mobility, undertook the Walk to Scotland for the third time.

Back in 2019, Oliver and his good friend Ethan Pollock undertook the challenge in a bid to raise £1,000 for the charity but instead exceeded that figure raking in over £10,000.

Oliver, who has also been on the Lapland trip, said: “I’m very glad the Lapland trip is back this year because it is such a brilliant experience and I will never forget my time there.

“I know to get all 100 children to Lapland, and their families and all the equipment costs a lot of money and even more this year. This is why I want to do the Walk to Scotland again, to make sure dreams can come true for many other children.”

NICLT president Gerry Kelly said: “We are so grateful to Marissa, Oliver and the other much-valued walkers who joined our first Walk to Scotland since the pandemic. It is these people who make our trip to Lapland a reality. Without them and their generosity, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

NICLT chairman Colin Barkley added: “On one day a year we fill an aeroplane with children with particular needs, their families, healthcare professionals and a host of equipment.

“The aircraft is effectively a flying hospital while the authorities in Lapland are aware of the nature of our flight and an ambulance and the local hospital are on standby.

“It is this setup that is meticulously planned that allows many of these children to fly for the first time ever, due in part to prohibitive insurance and the nature of their condition.

“It’s no easy feat but one that delivers so much joy and creates life-long memories for all involved, and we are so happy to bring it back after a two-year break.”