Northern Ireland fuel prices continue to fall to lowest levels since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The latest petrol and diesel prices have been revealed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average price of home heating oil has continued to drop to its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the latest Consumer Council figures have revealed.

Figures released on Friday show the average cost of 500 litres in Northern Ireland is £364.07, a drop of more than £10 from last week when figures fell below £400 for the first time since February 24 – the date of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The invasion from Russia and sanctions against the country has caused an international fluctuation of oil and fuel prices.

The average cost of 300 litres of home heating oil is £231.64, while the average for 900 litres is £644.34.

The most expensive average by council district is in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon where 500L will cost £371.50 while the cheapest average is in Fermanagh & Omagh where the same amount will cost £357.34.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel and petrol in Northern Ireland has also continued to fall.

Friday’s figures show the cost of diesel averaging 158.7p while petrol is at 143.5p.

The lowest cost for diesel is in Strabane at 151.7p while the highest is in Bangor at 164.9p.

Petrol prices at their lowest in at Cookstown at 140.8p while their highest in Newry 149.9p.