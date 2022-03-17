Northern Ireland fuel prices continue to fluctuate with cost of petrol rising and diesel falling

Diesel prices in Northern Ireland have fallen slightly, with the highest price falling by 4p a litre to 182.9p.

Over the past few weeks, motorists across Northern Ireland have been hit hard with rising fuel costs as the price of crude oil soars.

But information released by the NI Consumer Council shows that, while petrol prices are continuing to rise, the highest recorded price for diesel has now dropped, indicating that prices may be beginning to plateau.

According to its survey of 27 towns, last week the highest recorded price of diesel was in Craigavon, costing a whopping 186.9p per litre.

This week, however, the highest price of diesel in locations across the region was recorded in Ballyclare at 182.9p per litre - a decrease of four pence.

The lowest price for diesel has risen by 10p, however, from 152.9p per litre in Coleraine to 162.9p recorded in Limavady this week.

Over the past week, the lowest petrol prices have risen by seven pence, from 147.9p to 154.9p per litre, both recorded in Carrickfergus.

The highest petrol prices have only increased slightly, by a mere 0.1p, from 170.9p to 171p per litre, both in Londonderry.