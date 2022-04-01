Northern Ireland fuel retailers urged to pass on cost decreases ‘as soon as possible’ as pump prices show modest fall

The average price of unleaded petrol and diesel in NI has dropped by 3.4p and 1.9p respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices have shown a small decrease in the week following the Chancellor’s cut to fuel excise duty, according to the Consumer Council in Northern Ireland.

They said the average price of unleaded petrol and diesel across the province has dropped by 3.4p and 1.9p respectively.

The modest falls follow Rishi Sunak’s decision to cut the duty on fuel, a government tax which makes up part of the price when you buy petrol, diesel or other fuel for vehicles or heating.

However, despite some savings for motorists, Richard Williams from the Consumer Council called on retailers to pass on further savings to customers in the weeks ahead.

The cut in fuel duty took effect from 6pm last Wednesday, however anyone heading to the forecourts may have noticed things had not necessarily changed much at the pump.

As retailers have already purchased their existing stock, they are still liable for the previous duty which is built in.

Wider reductions in the price of fuel are likely to take longer, with Mr Williams urging this to be passed on to customers “as soon as possible”.

According to the organisation the average unleaded petrol price has changed in the last week, from 165.1p per litre on March 24, to 161.7 per litre on March 31.

Meanwhile the average diesel price has changed in the last week from 176.2 per litre on March 24, to 174.3 per litre on March 31.

“We know the price of petrol and diesel is made up of a number of factors which may vary from one retailer to another and some may be able to pass the cut in duty more quickly than others,” Mr Williams said.

“We have always seen a variation in pump prices across Northern Ireland and even within local areas.

“This may be due to factors such as when the fuel was purchased by the retailer, the volume they purchased at a certain price, and the business model of the station which may discount fuel prices to get customers into their shop.

“We hope to see further reductions over the next week as we continue to monitor fuel prices.

“Consumers can use our Fuel Price Checker as a guide to the price they can expect to pay in their area.

“We have seen a huge demand in our tool since fuel prices have increased, with over 35,000 consumers using it in March 2022 alone.”

The Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker Tool is available at www.consumercouncil.org.uk/fuelpricechecker.