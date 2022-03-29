Northern Ireland funeral director becomes first in country to offer ‘solar-powered funerals’

Johnathan Clarke with the fleet of hearses being charged at the premises of S. Clarke and Son

A Northern Ireland funeral director has become the first in the country to offer ‘solar-powered funerals’.

As every business tries to be more green and climate-friendly, S Clarke and Son Funeral Directors, who have funeral churches in Bangor and Newtownards, have chipped in to do their bit to help the environment.

The move started last year, when the firm began installing solar panels at its funeral churches. This got funeral director Johnathan Clarke and his team thinking about how they could go a stage further.

S Clarke and Son operate one private ambulance, which is used to transport remains from a property to the undertakers, so they decided to see if it would be possible to make it fully electric. The funeral director is now also running a fleet of plug-in hybrid hearses and a limousine.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Johnathan said they have been trying to make the business more eco-friendly for years.

“Then the first hybrid hearses came on the market recently so we thought this is the time to make the change. First we went solar and got all the panels installed, which have been great,” he said.

“We had looked at electric vans before for our private ambulance, but until recently they only had a short range. Then a vehicle came on the market with a 150-mile range. So then we spoke to coach builders that could convert these vehicles into a private ambulance.

“They were a bit unsure, so we had to push and push and eventually they ended up agreeing. So now we have the first fully-electric private ambulance in the country. We’ve even had guys from down South calling us up and asking questions about it, which has been really good.”

Johnathan said because Northern Ireland is a relatively small and compact region, range has not been an issue for the funeral director’s green fleet.

“We wanted to see if we could get fully-electric hearses, and there are a few globally, but they don’t make them with enough seats in them for the way we do funerals in Northern Ireland. The only four-seaters we could get were plug-in hybrids, but they’ve worked very well for us.

“We just took delivery of the hybrid hearses last month and have been doing ‘solar-powered funerals’ ever since.

“It actually says a lot that most people don’t even notice the difference. The vehicles look identical, that’s why we’re getting the word out to show just how mainstream these eco-friendly initiatives are and that anyone can do it.

Johnathan said the business also uses collected rainwater to wash their vehicles.

“We all feel a moral duty to do what we can for the environment but often there are also great benefits that go along with embracing greener solutions,” he said.

“With no diesel exhaust fumes to worry about, the new hearses give families a much quieter, dignified and cleaner experience when they are walking behind them.

“Likewise, we also found the idea of a fully electric ambulance intimidating at first, but with Northern Ireland being so compact, range simply hasn’t been an issue. With fuel prices rising every day, we certainly have been relieved that we made the switch.”