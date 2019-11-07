Northern Ireland health crisis: Nursing body votes to strike for first time

Nurses have been locked in a dispute over pay and staffing numbers

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced 92% of members have voted to strike over concerns for patient safety and pay.

It is the first time in the 103-year history of the organisation that its nurses have voted in favour of a walk out.

Publishing the results of the ballot, the RCN also revealed that 96% of members have voted in favour of industrial action.

It is a devastating blow for health officials – coming just days after an emergency care consultant spoke out about the horrendous conditions being endured by staff and patients at Antrim Area Hospital.

It also follows the publication of a Westminster report warning that the health service in Northern Ireland is on the brink of collapse.

At the same time, Unison and Nipsa are also balloting members over possible strike action as the row over pay and conditions threatens bring the health service to its knees.

The RCN UK Council will meet early next week to decide what form industrial action will take.