Northern Ireland health service planning for ‘very difficult winter’ after nursing staff vote to strike ‘before end of year’ in UK-wide action

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed they are planning for a “very difficult winter period” after nursing staff across Northern Ireland have voted in favour of strike action over pay levels and patient safety concerns.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members working in Health and Social Care (HSC) services in Northern Ireland were balloted and the first period of industrial action can be expected before the end of the year.

The results of RCN’s first ever strike ballot across the UK was published today.

Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.

All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.

This is the first statutory ballot on industrial action across the UK in the 106-year history of the RCN.

The Department of Health said they “very much regret” that so many staff “believe industrial action is necessary”.

"In the event of strike action proceeding, the Department and HSC Trusts will work closely with trade unions with a view to protecting critical services as much as possible,” a spokesperson said.

“However, there will inevitably be an impact on patient care, and further impairment of already highly pressurised services.

"The Department shares the frustration of NI health care staff at the ongoing absence of a pay award for this year. Due to unprecedented circumstances, we have been unable to progress with national NHS pay body recommendations for 2022/23.

"An NI public sector pay policy is not in place for this year and very significant financial pressures are facing this Department and the wider NI public sector.

“We will continue to liaise with the Northern Ireland Office in relation to our financial position.”

Former Health Minister Robin Swann said it is “ridiculous that given the well-known scale of pressures weighing down on our health service that the mistakes of the past are so quickly being repeated”.

He said such action might have been avoided if an Executive had been in place.

The British Medical Association in Northern Ireland also expressed support for those voting in favour of strike action.

Nursing staff were balloted following NHS Agenda for Change pay announcements earlier this year, which left experienced nurses 20% worse off in real-terms compared to 10 years earlier.

In Northern Ireland there are 2,493 nursing vacancies in the HSC and a similar number in the independent sector.

The Fair Pay for Nursing campaign is calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said members will no longer tolerate a “financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work”.

“This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses,” she said.

“Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us.”

Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, Rita Devlin said nurses here have clearly told politicians “we can no longer tolerate the unacceptable and at times unsafe conditions that nursing staff are putting up with”.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly but it is clear that our members feel they have no other choice but to take action on behalf of their patients,” stated Ms Devlin.

“Three years ago, we were preparing for the first ever strike action undertaken by the RCN across the UK.

“None of us thought we would be back in the same position so quickly and many members will be very dismayed that we are here again.

“However, a key part of being a nurse is to advocate on behalf of patients and this decision is undoubtedly based on the fact that nurses are reporting that they simply cannot give the level of care and treatment to patients that is required.

“Low pay has made it very difficult to retain nursing staff and if it is not addressed quickly, we can only expect conditions to deteriorate further.

“In addition, nurses in Northern Ireland are once again the lowest paid in the UK thanks to the current political situation.

“This is completely unfair and has only served to make our profession feel more undervalued than ever before.”

Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew said he plans to write to the UK Chancellor “telling him to get on with delivering a fair pay award for our nurses”.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the BMA NI said it was a “terrible reflection on our system” that nurses were once again set to strike.

"For the second time in only three years nurses in Northern Ireland have felt there is no other option but to take industrial action,” he said.

“Along with other frontline healthcare workers, nurses have borne the brunt of an understaffed and under-resourced health service, where despite their best efforts and working at their absolute limits, healthcare staff are too often unable to provide patients with the care they need.

“I would urge our local politicians, in the strongest of terms, to get back to work to address these issues. Without meaningful action our health service will fail.”