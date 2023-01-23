Northern Ireland health service struggling to keep up with demand for adult ADHD services

Some trusts said they were no longer able to take referrals.

Adults with a diagnosis for ADHD are struggling to access intervention and medication.

Northern Ireland’s health and social care trusts are experiencing demand capacity issues for adult ADHD services, with some unable to take any more referrals.

One trust said the rate of annual referrals had risen to almost five times the figures recorded between 2017 and 2020.

In a letter to a GP, the Northern Trust (NHSCT) said their referral rate had jumped from 125-140 per year to around 400-500 per year.

The Trust said they had launched an ‘unfunded pilot’ in October 2022 to test a model for ADHD diagnosis and intervention.

"In October 2022, the Trust made a decision to progress with a small, unfunded pilot to test a model,” said a spokesperson.

"Patients on the register will be asked if they wish to move on to a waiting list for ADHD services. From the outset, the Trust will take a multidisciplinary approach to assessment, diagnosis, and treatment.

“The Trust will aim to work up an initial Adult ADHD pathway in conjunction with our Primary care colleagues.

"The Trust and our Primary care partners are committed to working collaboratively with commissioners to develop innovative, cost effective, co-produced, quality and evidenced-based services that can meet the needs of adults with ADHD within the Northern Trust area”.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, the Southern Trust said they “did not provide a diagnostic service to adults seeking an ADHD diagnosis”.

“Those individuals who received a diagnosis in CAMHS continue to receive a medication review by adult services,” added a spokesperson.

The Western Trust said that they were experiencing “demand capacity issues” within the service, but that ADHD referrals were managed as “routine referrals”.

“As a Trust we are reviewing our ability to manage the demand and capacity to deliver management and treatment of ADHD referrals,” said a spokesperson.

The Belfast Trust said it was “accepting referrals” for adult ADHD assessment within the service.

“Belfast Trust is accepting referrals for assessments for adults within our ADHD service. It is hoped that a review of ADHD services will inform future funding decisions,” said a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Trust said they had set up a specialist clinic, but that waiting times were significant.

“While no specialist service has been commissioned or funded, the Trust has moved to set up a specialist clinic,” they said.

“The Trust accepts referrals. Priority is afforded to patients transferred to the Adult Service with an existing diagnosis, who are prescribed medication.

“Patients awaiting a diagnostic assessment are subject to a wait of more than three years as demand for ADHD assessment far outweighs capacity.

“All referrals come through the Mental Health Assessment Centres located in Newtownards, Downpatrick and Lisburn, which is a single point of entry for all referrals to Mental Health Services.”