Northern Ireland healthcare staff report increase in verbal abuse

Heathcare staff at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry have appealed for respect from the public after reporting an increase in verbal abuse directed towards workers.

It comes as the manager of a ward that provides care for the elderly and stroke victims asked that the public care for staff as they care for their loved ones.

In a video on social media Ann-Marie McIlmoyle said: “We are dealing with the demands of a busy ward, and the challenges that Covid-19 bring to Altnagelvin.

"Recently we have experienced an increase in verbal abuse towards myself and staff on the ward.

"Current Covid-19 restrictions are in place to protect the safety of our patients and our staff.

"We realise the restrictions are hard on families and especially patients, but we ask for your continued support and understanding to respect us as staff and please ensure that you all care for us, as we care for you all and your loved ones.”

On Wednesday, Belfast GP Alan Stout said his staff had been abused while going about their work.

He said: “Violence, abuse and criminal damage is never acceptable in any healthcare setting.

“It happened today in my practice. Staff and GP involved very shaken and very upset.

“It’s tough enough without this.”

Altnagelvin on Wednesday also noted it had been an “extremely busy” evening, with 77 people waiting in the emergency department and 33 awaiting admission at around 5.30pm.

The Western Trust has reported “significant pressure” across its facilities over the past week, wit Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital in Fermanagh experiencing large numbers of patients waiting for admission last Monday.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We are appealing to families and carers to support timely discharges to help free up beds.”

The public has also been advised to contact the appropriate phone number.

“For life-threatening, medical or mental health emergency, call 999 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department.

“For all other urgent medical matters, Phone First 0300 020 6000.

“We urge the public to explore other healthcare providers if your condition is non urgent.”