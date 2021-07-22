Northern Ireland heat record broken for third time in a week as Armagh provisionally records 31.4C

People enjoy the beach at Portavoe in Co. Down. Photo:PressEye

For the third time in a week Northern Ireland has provisionally broken its highest temperature on record, with a blistering new 31.4C figure recorded in Armagh.

The new record was confirmed by the Met Office as having been reached in Armagh at 3.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

While the figure will undergo standard confirmation checks by the Met Office in the coming days, it means the record set only on Wednesday at Castlederg has already been surpassed, itself coming just days after Ballywatticock held the record on Saturday.

People across Northern Ireland have been basking in the record breaking temperatures over the past seven days, with sun seekers flocking to the seaside.

The current heatwave us expected to continue into the weekend, before temperatures drop off into the coming week.

The Met Office appealed for the public to be aware of a risk of heat exhaustion and sunburn along with other heat-related illnesses.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat is to remain until midnight on Friday.

Translink have also suspended ticket sales to the Co Down hotspot of Helen’s Bay on Thursday, in a bid to try and manage the strain on the service as a result of the amount of people heading to the coast.

Meanwhile, NI Water has threatened to introduce a hosepipe ban if water usage is not reduced immediately as demand is continuing to outstrip supply.

Areas most at risk are those serviced by the Castor Bay water system, which feeds into Banbridge, Newry, Dungannon and also parts of Newcastle and Kilkeel.

Many reservoirs in the area are beginning to dry up and an old road at Spelga Dam dating back to the 1800s, which was previously exposed during a heatwave in 2018, has appeared once again due to the low water levels.

NI Water revealed that the storage of water at Silent Valley and Ben Crom reservoirs is currently sitting at 64% and Spelga Dam and Fofanny Dam is at 70%.