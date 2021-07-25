Northern Ireland heatwave coming to an end as temperatures set to drop

Summer haze: A busy day in Portrush yesterday as a heavy sea mist blankets the area due to the heat. Credit: Margaret McLaughlin

It’s been a week to remember for Northern Ireland’s sun worshippers with days of unbroken sunshine and temperature records broken — then shattered again.

It’s put Ballywatticock on the map and sent thousands heading towards beaches, but the long hot days in the sun could be numbered, and the forecast for this week should see a return to the normal Northern Ireland summer fare.

Temperatures are set to be in the high teens with showers and sunny intervals throughout the week ahead, and while that may bring relief for some in need of a decent night’s sleep, at NI Water there’s been a sigh of relief.

Since July 16, NI Water has moved a staggering 28m litres of water by tanker across the country since demand reached its highest level. To date, over 36 tankers have carried 1,350 loads of treated water to reservoirs which were struggling to cope with customer demand.

The mammoth operation involved staff from across NI Water making sure the tankers continued to operate around the clock..

Des Nevin, director of Customer Operations, said it’s been one of the largest movements of water across the network by tanker that NI Water has ever carried out.

“It is a complex process as we have to ensure every tanker is cleaned and sterilised, that there are staff available and working throughout the night, and our scientific teams are on hand to ensure water continues to meet stringent quality control checks,” he said.

Splash: Joel Mooney enjoying the water in Carrickfergus. Credit: Arthur Allison

“We are also extremely grateful to a number of local companies and local councils who have stepped in to provide us with additional tankers and drivers.”

While many have been making the most of the tropical conditions and heading for the usual tourist spots along the coast, some have preferred to enjoy the weather in their own way.

Indeed, many readers say they’ve been seeking out local ‘hotspots’ where the air conditioning has been cooling them down.

Laura Murray was in no doubt where the best place was last week. “Ikea, so nice, cool and quiet when I went yesterday. Bring your iPad and settle down in one of the room sets!”

Colleen Sloan has a similar idea: “Lidl — great air con!” she said.

May Kelly wasn’t straying too far though. “In the garden under our big tree” was her ideal spot.