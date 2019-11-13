Northern Ireland helicopter ambulance in running for £50k award

The Air Ambulance NI charity has been shortlisted for an award from the Tesco Centenary Fund

From now until the end of December, shoppers will be provided with a blue token at the checkouts which they can donate to one of three causes, including the Air Ambulance NI.

The causes will be awarded £20,000, £30,000 or £50,000 based on the number of tokens they receive.

Air Ambulance NI plans to use the money to purchase state-of-the-art training models.

The charity's Glenn O'Rorke said: "Training is an integral part of our service and it's something our team does every day.

"Having the latest state-of-the-art equipment helps us prepare for every possible eventuality, such as road traffic collisions, agricultural incidents and sporting and industrial accidents in all weather conditions.

"We practise in a variety of conditions, such as in darkness and in harsh weather, so we are hoping to be able to purchase lifelike models to make our training scenarios as close to real-life trauma emergencies as possible."

Air Ambulance NI is planning to purchase at least one such model with the help of the Tesco Centenary Fund.

Brendan Guidera, Tesco's store director in Northern Ireland, said the supermarket was happy to help local groups.

"We have been celebrating delivering great value throughout 2019. Central to that has been our centenary fund, which aims to support groups and organisations that are helping to make a difference across Northern Ireland," she added.