Northern Ireland holidaymakers given boost with increased Translink bus services to Belfast International Airport

Passenger Amy Rodgers got on board to help Translink announce its enhanced timetable for the Airport Express 300/300a bus services to Belfast International Airport

Travellers flying out from Belfast International Airport this summer have been given a boost with Translink announcing increased bus services to the airport.

The Airport Express 300 service between the Europa Buscentre and Aldergrove will operate increased departures from this coming Monday.

This will include overnight and early morning services, with buses operating every 20 minutes during the morning peak between 7am and 10am and half hourly during the rest of the day.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell said: “Our Airport Express Service offers a comfortable, hassle-free and inexpensive way to travel to and from Belfast International airport.

“We have announced overnight and earlier morning (03.00, 04.00, 05.00am) departures from the Europa BusCentre and from Belfast International Airport (03.40, 04.40, 05.40am) to meet increased demand during the summer months.

“We have also frozen all our fare prices and have a range of great value tickets from Belfast Europa BusCentre to Belfast International Airport, like our Smartlink option at just £5 per journey or our £11.50 return ticket,” said Ian.

"For timetable and best value fare information visit www.translink.co.uk, by using the Journey Planner app, or call 028 90 666630.”