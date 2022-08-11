Northern Ireland home heating oil prices drop to lowest level since Ukraine invasion

File photo dated 03/02/22/ of a homeowner turning down the temperature of a gas boiler

The average cost of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has hit its lowest level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The latest Consumer Council Price Checker tool shows the average cost of 500 litres of home heating oil is now £412 across the province.

The figures show the average cost of 300 litres is £258 and 900 litres of home heating oil is £727 on average across the country.

Prices across Northern Ireland have hit record highs in recent months as a result of a number of factors including the wholesale cost to suppliers and other global issues.

One of those is the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with prices spiralling since the war was launched on February 24.

Since then, prices hit their peak on March 10, when the average cost of 500 litres of home heating oil was £662.

However, despite the gradual drop, prices still remain stubbornly high when compared to this time last year, when the same amount of oil would have set consumers back just £218 on average.

Prices are also expected to tick up as we get towards the demanding autumn and winter months when colder temperatures are likely to see greater demand for heating.

The Consumer Council explained global increases in the price of purchasing and refining the crude oil that makes home heating oil, petrol, and diesel, are having a huge effect on the current situation.

Read more SDLP to lead cost-of-living delegation as UUP calls for an emergency budget

Meanwhile, the average price of petrol and diesel continues to come down at forecourts across Northern Ireland.

The latest figures on Thursday show the average cost of diesel across the country has marginally fallen to 181.4p per litre, down from 181.6p per litre last week.

There has been a more substantial drop in petrol prices, with 172.5p per litre of petrol on average across the province, down from 175.5p per litre last week.