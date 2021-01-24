Northern Ireland horticulture sector ‘facing disarray’ amid Brexit trading rules

Northern Ireland must apply EU rules on all horticulture products entering from Great Britain.

Robin Mercer, owner of Hillmount Garden Centre in Belfast, has called on the Government to help the industry as it grapples with trade issues caused by the UK leaving the EU.

Northern Ireland has remained in the EU’s plant health system post-Brexit, while the rest of the UK is not, meaning the region must apply EU rules on all horticulture products entering from Great Britain.

Some plants now need a plant health certificate before they can enter Northern Ireland. Other products have been completely banned, including soil as it can carry pests and diseases.

It has resulted in some businesses in the rest of the UK halting sales to Northern Ireland customers.

Roses can’t be shipped due to how they are grown. Yet one supplier in GB is saying they can ship our order to Europe and drive it to us via the Republic. Where is the sense in that? Robin Mercer

Mr Mercer said horticulture businesses are facing increased costs and disruption due to the new rules.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” he said.

“We have been ordering the same plants, bird food and gardening tools for years and almost overnight a wooden-handled trowel cannot be delivered to us.

“Roses can’t be shipped due to how they are grown. Yet one supplier in GB is saying they can ship our order to Europe and drive it to us via the Republic. Where is the sense in that?

“We have even been told that the pallets the goods are travelling on require certification.”

He said the family-run business had tried to support local suppliers and growers for the past 80 years but about 50% of its stock comes from outside Northern Ireland.

Like many others we’re on the brink of collapse through no fault of our own Robin Mercer

“We just don’t manufacture the goods or grow the plants here to meet customer demand,” Mr Mercer said.

“We have been quoted £12,000 for a container from China which would have previously cost £1,200 and, although we can source plants from Holland or the Republic of Ireland, the fact is that the quality of product that customers of Hillmount expect comes from plants grown in Great Britain.

“We have written to our elected representatives to appeal to them to see sense and support our industry as spring approaches, otherwise families up and down the country will not be able to enjoy their gardens and benefit their mental health to the same extent that they did last year.”

Mr Mercer said he fears for the future of his fourth generation family-run business.

He said he is struggling to juggle furloughed staff, red tape involved with trying to ship goods from China, and customs challenges.

Mr Mercer said the family had stockpiled some garden furniture, seeds and seed potatoes before Brexit in anticipation of the difficulties ahead, but they now face the cost of having to store these items during lockdown.

“Like many others we’re on the brink of collapse through no fault of our own,” he added.