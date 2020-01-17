Northern Ireland hospital bed numbers drop by 10% over decade

In Belfast the number has dropped by over 20%.

The number of beds available for hospital patients on a daily basis across Northern Ireland has fallen by 10% over the past decade, new figures have revealed.

In Belfast alone the number has dropped by over 20%, from 2,402 in 2011 to a low of 1,967 in 2019 at a time when waiting lists are rising.

The figures have been released after it was revealed that almost 5,000 people died while on a health service waiting list in Northern Ireland in the last year.

Read more 22,000 die on Northern Ireland health service waiting list in five years

The number of deaths is increasing year on year, rising by almost 50% since 2014.

In the last five years more than 22,000 died while waiting for treatment,

The only health trust area to have seen the number of available beds rise during this period is in the South Eastern trust, with 943 beds available in 2019 compared to 927 in 2011.

In the Northern trust area 1,046 beds were available on average each day in 2011, but that number fell to 1,014 in 2019, though the figure has recovered from an average low of 966 in 2016.

In the Southern Trust area the number fell as low as 893 in 2018. For 2019 the average number available was 913, recovering during a 12 month period, but that’s still well below the average 997 that were available each day in 2011.

In the Western Trust area the number of available beds has dipped below 900, with 896 available compared to 999 in 2011.

TUV MLA Jim Allister said the fall in the number of available beds for patients across the health service has become a major issue and has called on the new Health Minister Robin Swann to act urgently to reverse the downward trend.

“This huge rundown in the number of available hospital beds over the last decade is both the consequence of deliberate Executive policy and has been a major contributor to the current crisis.

“Since 2011, at a time of rising need, there has been a 10% reduction overall and a staggering 20% in Belfast. And, then, some are surprised about persistent stories of patients waiting for beds.

“This Stormont made policy has failed.

“Together with the folly of ending pay parity it has led us, in significant measure, to where we are.

“Yet, is bed reductions set to continue as Executive policy? Among the muddled sound bites it seems to me it is.

“The Health minister needs to clarify if under his tenure we can expect to see this reduction continue or be reversed?”

The Department of Health has been approached for comment.