Northern Ireland hospital crisis: One in three people on a waiting list, according to shock figures

More than one in three people in Northern Ireland were on a hospital waiting list at the end of March, with 256,000 people waiting longer than one year for an appointment.

Official figures released this morning have shone a light on the misery being experienced by patients across the region, with 658,928 people waiting for appointments on March 31 this year.

Of these, 256,476 people had been waiting longer than 52-weeks for a first outpatient appointment or inpatient treatment.

A further 46,312 people had been waiting longer than six months for a diagnostic test.

While the figures paint a bleak picture of the state of the health service, they do not reveal the true extent of Northern Ireland’s hospital waiting list shame.

Unlike other parts of the UK, Northern Ireland’s official figures do not capture the whole patient journey — from the point of referral by a GP to the date when a person receives treatment.

Instead, the figures are broken down by waits for outpatient appointments, diagnostic tests, such as MRI scans, and inpatient treatment.

They also only record a maximum wait of 52-weeks and do not reveal the longest wait times endured by patients.

Doctors have warned some patients are waiting upwards of 10 years for treatment when the three different waiting times are taken into consideration.

The figures, released by the Department of Health, have revealed the number of people being added to the waiting list for a first outpatient appointment is continuing to rise — up by 4,051 in a three-month period.

An additional 23,765 people were added to the waiting list between the end of March last year and March 31 this year.

Over four fifths were waiting more than nine weeks, while 52% had been waiting longer than one year at the end of March.

More than 100,000 people had been waiting longer than 13-weeks to be admitted for inpatient treatment at the end of March, with 69,831 waiting longer than one year.

In relation to diagnostic tests, 79,297 people had been waiting longer than nine weeks at the end of March, while 46,312 had been waiting longer than 26-weeks.

Professor Deirdre Heenan, who was part of an expert panel which carried out a major review of the health service in 2011, has described the latest figures as “scandalous”.

“The idea that the NHS being free at the point of delivery has been eroded, in fact I would say it has gone,” she said.

“Let’s not forget there are people behind these figures and the suffering and pain they are experiencing, and then the knock-on effect on their families.

“It goes further than that, of course, because there is an economic cost to having so many people waiting for treatment in such a small area.

“I would say there is a poverty of aspiration around this whole issue — it is no use finding some money down the back of the sofa and throwing it at the problem.

“If we keep getting these new quarterly figures and wringing our hands and saying how dreadful it is without having a detailed plan to deal with it, then we will go past the point of no return and the system will be broken.”

On Wednesday, health minister Robin Swann announced a range of initiatives aimed at treating more people on hospital waiting lists.

These include naming Omagh Hospital as Northern Ireland’s second regional Day Procedure Centre and, despite ongoing budgetary uncertainty, an additional £46m to pay for extra appointments and operations.

The additional funding for the start of 2022/23 involves creating additional in-house health service capacity over and above normal day-to-day work, as well as paying independent sector providers to assess and treat patients who are on waiting lists.

Mr Swann also announced additional recurrent investment of over £16m per year on boosting in-house health service capacity to treat patients.

He said: “The realistic outlook for our overall waiting times position is a period of slowing growth before ultimately a sustained reversal as the decisions already taken on staffing and other investments in capacity begin to come to fruition.

“Alongside the investment in buying additional capacity in the independent sector, we need to strengthen in house capacity on a major scale — to meet current and future needs.

“Unfortunately, like every health service across these islands the core, in-house, day to day elective care capacity in our hospitals had been ravaged by the pandemic.

“Capacity and space had to be restricted by infection control measures. The virus has reduced our workforce through illness and self-isolation.

“We need to build that core day-to-day health service activity back up towards pre-pandemic levels and beyond.”