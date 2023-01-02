Northern Ireland hospitals are like a warzone and situation is unsustainable: Alliance MLA working as nurse warns

East Antrim representative Danny Donnelly has been taking on shifts while Stormont is down

A local MLA who has completed a number of recent shifts as a nurse has said the current situation in our EDs as 'unsustainable'

An Assembly member who has been working shifts as a nurse has said the situation in Northern Ireland’s hospitals is “like a warzone”.

Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly was elected to the East Antrim constituency in the May 2022 Assembly election.

While Stormont remains inactive, the former Mid and East Antrim councillor has been working occasional shifts as a nurse to keep his registration active.

After finishing a shift in a local emergency department on Monday, Mr Donnelly said the situation facing Northern Ireland’s health service is “unsustainable”.

“It’s like a warzone; every possible space is being used up,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“There are sick patients everywhere; in every trolley and on every chair.

“The staff are under intense and unrelenting pressure dealing with large numbers of very sick patients.

“Nursing colleagues with lots of experience in A&E have told me that it has never been as bad as it is now. It’s unsustainable.

“There appear to be more patients presenting who need to be admitted but there are no beds to take them within the hospital.”

Mr Donnelly said staff had asked him to raise concerns about the situation with the Assembly’s Health Committee, but with no Executive in place, this is impossible.

The Alliance representative said the impasse was “incredibly frustrating”.

“Some colleagues are aware I was elected to the Assembly and have repeatedly asked me what is being done to address the crisis in the health service,” he said.

“The reality is that due to the lack of a functioning Assembly, we have no Executive, no health minister and no health committee. This isn’t even being discussed by MLAs.

“I have met with groups representing specialities within the health sector and they are all loudly highlighting the crisis right across the health service.

“This is something we all need and we all depend on being there for ourselves and our loved ones.

“It doesn’t matter what your political view is; we need a health service that works.”

It comes as Northern Ireland’s health trusts continue to issue almost daily warnings of extreme pressure facing hospitals.

After appealing for any medical or nursing staff, healthcare assistants or porters to make themselves available on Sunday, Belfast Trust again said on Monday that hospitals were under “considerable pressure”.

Elsewhere, the Northern Trust said both Antrim Area and Causeway Hospitals were under “extreme pressure”, while the Western Trust said 75 people were currently in its emergency department, with a further 45 waiting, at around noon on Monday.

Emergency departments across Northern Ireland are now asking those who may be thinking about visiting to seek out “different healthcare services” which may be helpful in the first instance.

However, all Health Trusts have stressed: “If you or someone near you has a life-threatening medical emergency, call 999 immediately or go to your nearest emergency department.”