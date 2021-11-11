Northern Ireland house prices climb 10% in a year despite property listings dip

Lack of stock is pushing up costs for homebuyers

House prices continue to rise in Northern Ireland despite fewer properties being put on the market, a survey has found.

The report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank revealed that the number of properties being listed for sale fell in October, adding to existing supply issues.

It comes after Ulster University found that the overall house price here has risen to £198,821 — up by more than 10% in a year.

Whilst the outlook points to sales activity stabilising in the coming months, respondents to the RICS and Ulster Bank survey pointed to another dip in the volume of sales agreed over October, a net balance of -11%.

RICS Northern Ireland Residential Property spokesman Samuel Dickey, said feedback from surveyors is that the lack of stock on their books is pushing up prices and limiting sales activity.

“This has been an issue for some time, but it seems to be intensifying and there is little sign that it will improve in the near future,” he stated.

“Agents will be hoping that the new year will bring a new impetus from potential sellers to list their properties for sale and help boost sales activity and alleviate some of the price pressures.”

Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank Terry Robb, said that while October is the beginning of a new financial quarter, some of the main trends in the market continue.

Meanwhile, the latest index report from Ulster University was based on 3,314 transactions and revealed that 59% of estate agents surveyed reported heightened levels of housing enquiries over the last quarter.

Lead researcher on the report, Dr Michael McCord, believes that the lack of quality housing supply, “compounded with the volatile economic setting posed by the precarious inflationary environment, poses some challenges ahead for the housing market”.

The current average property prices range from £149,085 in Derry City and Strabane — the cheapest local government district — to £220,538 in Ards and North Down, which is the most expensive.

The average house price in the Derry City and Strabane council area has even increased by nearly 21% in just three months.

Michael Boyd, deputy chief executive at the Progressive Building Society, cited post-lockdown momentum and the phasing out of the Government’s Stamp Duty holiday as the reason for increased demand.

The stamp duty holiday ended on September 30 and meant that buyers had no stamp duty to pay on homes up to £250,000.

It went back to normal on October 1.

Last month, Samuel Dickey of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said he would expect demand to ease back from the incredibly high levels earlier in the year to more normal levels, “but the challenge is that there isn’t the supply to meet even reduced demand, and this is continuing to push up prices”.

Ursula McAnulty, Head of Research at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, said: “In what is traditionally a quieter period for the housing market, that effect may ease in the final quarter of the year, but there is still some expectation of ongoing demand and price growth.

“However, as the cost of living increases, the situation for both prospective and existing borrowers may become more challenging as we look ahead into 2022.”