Northern Ireland house prices rising slower than in rest of UK

Northern Ireland had the UK's weakest house price growth over the past year, according to Nationwide Building Society.

The 1.5% increase brought the average local house price in the third quarter to £146,152.

That was up 1.4% on the second quarter, though overall the average house price is still 36% below the peak of the local housing boom in 2007.

Across the 13 UK regions, only north-east England had a lower average price than Northern Ireland at £132,898.

By contrast, across the UK as a whole, prices were up by 5% annually in September, marking the highest growth rate in four years.

Prices UK-wide increased by 0.9% month-on-month.

Nationwide Building Society said the average UK house price was £226,129 in September - the first time it has been above the £225,000 mark.

In August the average house price was £224,123.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said: "UK house prices increased by 0.9% month-on-month in September after taking account of seasonal effects, following a 2% rise in August.

"As a result, there was a further pick-up in annual house price growth from 3.7% in August to 5.0% in September - the highest level since September 2016.

"Market activity has recovered strongly in recent months.

"Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose from around 66,000 in July to almost 85,000 in August - the highest since 2007 and well above the monthly average of 66,000 prevailing in 2019."

He added that the rebound reflected several factors.

"Pent-up demand is coming through, with decisions taken to move before lockdown now progressing," Mr Gardner explained.

"The stamp duty holiday is adding to momentum by bringing purchases forward.

"Behavioural shifts may be boosting activity as people reassess their needs and preferences as a result of lockdown."

The research also indicated, however, that some people, particularly the young, were putting off moving home.

This may reflect concerns about employment prospects, Mr Gardner said.

Looking across the UK, Nationwide said most regions saw a slight pick-up in annual price growth in the third quarter of this year.

Average prices across all nations and regions are higher than a year ago.

The south-west of England was the strongest-performing region, with annual price growth rising from 2.3% to 5.5%.