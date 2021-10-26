Northern Ireland householders pay £50 more for our home insurance than the rest of the UK

The cost of buying home insurance in Northern Ireland is higher than the UK average. Credit: Poike

The average cost of home insurance in Northern Ireland is higher than the UK average, data shows.

Between March and August, the average home insurance premium cost here was £182, according to figures from comparison website CompareNI.com.

But, based on the average three-bed semi-detached house, the home insurance premium price average for the UK overall was £136.

Matthew Todd, director of Todd Insurance, said Northern Ireland rates may be increasing because competition here has “stepped backwards”.

He said that some worldwide and UK-wide insurance firms are gradually pulling out of selling home insurance to BT postcodes — and it may be a “Brexit issue”.

“The problem with Northern Ireland is that we’re very small so the cost and setting up to trade up here is just prohibitive,” he said.

Richard Byrne, the general manager of James F Carberry and Co insurance brokers, said: “We’re finding it probably very difficult in comparison to recent years in getting home insurance — competitive home insurance — for clients.”

He said that while there are compounding factors that may impact the average cost of home insurance here, “a lot of it is probably down to lack of choice. So, insurers themselves see that there’s less choice for clients, which means they can maybe take advantages through their pricing structure”.

My Byrne added that “in the last three years, I would say at least four or five big name insurers have pulled out of the Northern Ireland market”.

Mr Todd agreed, saying: “It’s a capacity issue more than anything else. The cost of doing business now is prohibitive from a regulatory point of view so these guys have just looked at their book of business and went ‘Well, Northern Ireland’s probably smaller than Manchester, smaller than Glasgow so it’s not really worth our time to invest’.”

Both said that shopping around is a good way to get the best deal on home insurance.

“We’ve got to look after insurers when they’re here,” Mr Todd said. “If we reduce them down to turn to two or three it’ll become a cartel where they can dictate the prices, and we need competition back.”

Graeme Trudgill, British Insurance Brokers’ Association executive director, said: “The different areas of the UK present different risks to underwriters which can lead to regional variations in approach. Home insurance has been affected by flooding across the UK though, some areas benefit from sophisticated mapping allowing for more detailed underwriting.

“In Northern Ireland there is a lack of Environment Agency surface water flood maps which means that the risk of flooding cannot easily be differentiated. Added to this there are fewer insurers based in the country so less local knowledge of an area’s propensity to flood.”

Greg Wilson, founder of CompareNI.com, said: “In Northern Ireland, we have a slightly different legal system to the rest of the UK — as a general rule, insurance pay-outs tend to be higher. This can mean insurance policies can be more expensive, to cover the higher rate of compensation.”