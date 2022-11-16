Northern Ireland households have less than £25 to spend a week after bills: report

The Consumer Council said discretionary spend has fallen to under £25 a week

Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households have less than £25 per week to spend after their bills and living expenses, according to the Consumer Council.

Publishing their latest Household Expenditure Tracker the organisation said the amount of discretionary income for households here has dropped by 46% in the last year.

It means after paying their regular bills and other expenses, the extra spending power of households have fallen from £45.32 per week to £24.41.

It comes as soaring energy bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 11.1% in October - the highest rate since October 1981 and up from 10.1% in September.

Amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis the Consumer Council’s expenditure tracker said between April and June this year, the lowest earning households saw their weekly income after tax rise by £2.80.

However, their weekly spending on basic goods increased by £7.25 and the fall in discretionary income was the fifth consecutive quarterly drop.

Noyona Chundur, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council, said: “Our Household Expenditure Tracker quantifies the reality that our lowest earning households are currently facing.

“The lowest earning households in Northern Ireland now have less than £25 to spend per week after their bills and living costs.

“In releasing this data, we hope that it will help Government, policy makers, and organisations to develop targeted solutions and interventions to help all consumers in Northern Ireland.

“The Consumer Council offers a variety of help, support and advice to help consumers understand ways to save money and shop around, and what options are available if they are struggling to pay their bills.”