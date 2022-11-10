Northern Ireland households paying almost £200 more for home heating oil compared to last year

The average prices for home heating oil has been released

The stark cost of living challenges facing Northern Ireland households has been demonstrated as the Consumer Council’s latest energy survey showed prices are almost £200 more than this time last year.

According to the latest report in the organisation’s home heating oil checker tool, the current price of 500L of oil is £459.58 on average across Northern Ireland.

It is significantly higher compared to November 11, 2021, when purchasing the same amount of home heating oil would have set consumers back around £269.41.

For those purchasing 900L the increase is even greater, with the average price £813.88 compared to just £467.46 this time last year.

Meanwhile, the cost of 300L of home heating oil as of Thursday now stands at £285.92 on average.

The cost of gas and electricity has soared across Northern Ireland this year, with several increases announced as a result of the wholesale cost to suppliers and global factors such as the war in Ukraine which started back in February.

The cheapest average prices for 500L of home heating oil were found in the Fermanagh and Omagh district council area at just £453.62.

The most expensive average prices were located in the Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon area at £468.29.

The latest Consumer Council figures for petrol prices across Northern Ireland point to slightly better news for people here.

According to the latest figures, the average price of diesel per litre across Northern Ireland is 185.9p on average, with the average price of petrol 162.4p.

It means the average price of both has fallen from this time last week.