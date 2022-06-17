Northern Ireland households supporting Ukrainian refugees yet to be issued any support funding by Executive Office

Northern Ireland families hosting Ukrainian refugees in their homes are yet to see any of the support funds promised as part of the UK scheme.

According to BBC NI’s Nolan Show, hundreds of people who opened their doors here are entitled to the £350 monthly ‘thank you’ payment as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but the Executive Office in charge of making the payments and carrying out safeguarding checks are yet to do so.

The show also revealed that just three applicants taking in Ukrainians have completed the full safeguarding checks required, out of 431 hosts.

While the UK Government administers the scheme centrally in England and Wales, DUP MP Ian Paisley confirmed he has received a letter from the Secretary of State stating that officials in the Executive Office have responsibility here.

In a statement, the Executive Office told BBC NI they “anticipated the payments will be made soon”.

Mr Paisley said it was “atrocious” that no payments had been made to people in Northern Ireland and said he will be raising the issue in parliament.

He also branded it “bizarre” that the UK Government in London initially passed the responsibility for this part of the scheme to Stormont.

“It seems to me that for the whole of the UK there is one package put in place, but Northern Ireland gets treated in the most bizarre and weird way possible,” he told the Nolan Show.

“I have received correspondence from Brandon Lewis, I contacted him. I wrote to the Secretary of State and said this package needs to be made available and can you expedite.

“I am now told in writing the Secretary of State has said he is going to pass this responsibility down to the Northern Ireland Executive Office and he is no longer going to be responsible for it in Northern Ireland. I think that is utterly bizarre.

“It doesn’t achieve anything for my constituents. It passes the buck from Her Majesty’s Government taking responsibility for these dear people.

“It says to families who have opened their hearts and homes to refugees: ‘Well you know, we don’t really care that much’.

“I know families didn’t do this for the money, but there are costs associated with having people in your home.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted in response to Mr Paisley’s comments.

In March it was revealed more than 6,000 people here registered their interest in housing Ukrainian’s who had their lives torn apart by Russia’s invasion of the country.

Northern Ireland is currently without a functioning Executive as a result of the DUP’s protest over the Irish Sea border.

However, the North Antrim MP said this shouldn’t stop the scheme from progressing fully.

“This is about process and whether you have a minister in or a minister not in, still the civil service functions,” he added.

“It shows a complete failure of the process to actually work. Should this have been passed over to the Northern Ireland Executive to do?”

Ron is one of those who took in Svetlana and her 13-year-old son Daniel.

Speaking to the show, the 70-year-old pensioner said he does not regret taking the family in, but said his costs have gone up between £100 to £150 a week to support them.

“We are funding this family at the moment out of our own pockets,” he said.

“I am not very happy with our civil servants at all.

“I've worked for over 50 years as a professional administrator in the military civil service and business. I have never seen anything as bad as this. No one tells you anything.”

The Executive Office has been contacted for a response.