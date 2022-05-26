Northern Ireland households to receive up to £1,000 to help with cost of living

The most vulnerable households across Northern Ireland will receive support up to £1,000 this year, including a new one-off £650 cost of living payment.

This will be paid to more than 8 million low-income households across the UK on Universal Credit, Tax Credits and legacy benefits to be made in two tranches starting in the summer.

Another separate one-off payment of £300 will be paid to pensioner households and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits.

This new UK-wide £15 billion support package is targeted towards millions of low-income households and brings the total cost of living support to £37 billion.

It was announced on Thursday by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also announced a £500 million increase for the Household Support Fund.

This brings the total Household Support Fund to £1.5 billion.

A new temporary 25% Energy Profits Levy will also be introduced for oil and gas companies, reflecting their extraordinary profits.

At the same time, in order to increase the incentive to invest, the new levy will include a generous new 80% investment allowance.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said: “I know that people in Northern Ireland are feeling the anxiety of rising bills.

“We are introducing a package of measures directly from the UK Government to help with the cost of living that will support the most vulnerable households in Northern Ireland by up to £1,000.

“To help pay for this, we are going to introduce a temporary, targeted levy on the windfall profits the oil and gas sector is seeing due to exceptionally high oil and gas prices while still encouraging the investment that creates jobs.”

The new levy will be charged on oil and gas company profits at a rate of 25% and is expected to raise around £5 billion in its first 12 months, which will go towards easing the burden on families.

It will be temporary, and if oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels, will be phased out.

The levy does not apply to the electricity generation sector – where extraordinary profits are also being made due to the impact that rising gas prices have on the price paid for electricity in the UK market, which has also been making extraordinary profits partly due to record gas prices but also due to how the market works.

During the announcement, the Chancellor also set out the government’s strategy to control inflation through independent monetary policy, fiscal responsibility, and supply side activism – a plan he said that should see inflation come down and returning to its target over time.

Stormont’s Finance Minister, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy, has warned however there is no guarantee that Northern Ireland households will directly receive the £400 energy bill discount announced by the chancellor.

He said the current lack of an Stormont Executive was a major obstacle.

"There are challenges involved in this, I know (Communities Minister) Deirdre Hargey...is discussing with the Department for Work and Pensions in relation to some of the support that will come directly through the benefits system.”

He added: “There are challenges because we don’t have an Executive in place to try and make sure the money gets where it need to go to. It would be much simpler if we were able to sit round an Executive table and actually take those decisions ourselves.”

Stormont’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he was determined to see the financial support extended to Northern Ireland.

“I am glad the British Government has at long last intervened to provide support to citizens," he said in a statement.

"For some time I have been calling on the Chancellor to impose a windfall tax to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are supported through this cost of living crisis.”

While welcoming that support would be made available to the most vulnerable, he said it was “disappointing” that no support for businesses had been announced as fuel, energy and National Insurance contributions increase.

“At a time when households and businesses are facing spiralling fuel and energy costs, today’s statement fails to reduce VAT on energy bills – this would have helped many others in society,” he said.

While households in Britain are to receive £400 off their energy bills through the Energy Bills Support Scheme, Mr Murphy said the lack of a functioning Executive presented a challenge.

“This afternoon I have spoken to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. I have committed to working with him to ensure the Energy Bills Support Scheme will deliver equivalent support to people here given the absence of an Executive. Our citizens need support now,” he said.

Through the Barnett consequential formula, Northern Ireland will receive around £14m Resource DEL.

Mr Murphy explained: “The additional £14 million funding we will receive from the Household Support Fund cannot be allocated in the absence of an Executive.

"This now means there is a total of £435 million which cannot be allocated to help families, workers and businesses with the cost of living and to support public services, particularly our health service.”

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he welcomed the windfall tax on energy companies.

“The DUP has been pressing the Government for several months to find help for households by a Wind Fall Tax,” he said.

"After all the energy companies have amassed enormous profits as a result of the macro political environment rather than any commercial decision.

“I am glad the Government has heeded our calls and opted for targeted intervention rather than a universal approach.”

He said he was hopeful the money could make its way to the “squeezed middle” where two parents are employed full time, paying huge childcare bills and not qualifying for benefits.

“We will be scrutinising how this money will be paid and working to ensure it reaches those who need it most.”