Northern Ireland ice warning issued as drivers urged to avoid ‘unnecessary travel’

A Met Office yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland has been issued, coming into place on Tuesday evening.

The warning across all six counties runs from 5pm until 9am on Wednesday morning.

It comes as the PSNI urged people to “avoid all unnecessary travel”.

Read more Too late for a white Christmas but snow arrives in Northern Ireland, with more on the way

"Driving conditions are hazardous on many routes this evening due to snow and freezing temperatures,” they said.

The Met Office said the icy stretches may “lead to some travel disruption”.

They said injuries are possible with slips and falls on icy surfaces.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

They also said there are likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Showers this evening and overnight will leave wet surfaces leading to icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements,” a spokesperson added.

"In addition the showers will fall as snow on high ground with 1 to 3 cm settling above about 200 m.”

Earlier, the Met Office issued a warning for snow to hit the region on Friday between midnight and 10am.

Parts of the west are likely to see “frequent sleet and snow showers” with travel disruption possible.