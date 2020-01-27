Northern Ireland ice weather warning issued by Met Office

The Met Office has issued an ice warning for Northern Ireland.

Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.

Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle.

The Met Office has issued a warning to come into effect from 7pm on Monday until 10am.

Forecasters are warning of potential slippery surfaces and travel disruption.

