Northern Ireland is braced for more disruption as severe storms sweep across the UK

Yellow warning for severe winds will stay in place until lunchtime

Strong winds are set to continue to batter Northern Ireland as Storm Corrie sweeps across the UK.

A Met Office yellow warning for severe winds, which has been in place since 3pm on Sunday, will remain in place until 12pm on Monday.

The warning is in place for counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry, and comes hot on the heels of the earlier Storm Malik.

Storm Corrie has seen coastal areas in Northern Ireland particularly affected by hazardous waves and strong gusts. It has caused some minor travel disruption, while the Met Office has said there is also the potential for power cuts and disruption to other services.

According to Northern Ireland Electricity's Powercheck map, the region had avoided any major power cuts by Sunday. There have also been reports of fallen trees in several areas.

The worst of the storm has hit parts of Scotland, with an amber warning for wind in place for much of the country and northern England.

A weather warning was also in place covering Co Donegal, which came into force at 2pm on Sunday and ended at 3am on Monday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said on Sunday that Storm Corrie would “bring a spell of very windy weather and high westerly then northwesterly winds to Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland and northern England later on Sunday before winds ease during Monday”.

High winds in western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday afternoon were then due to spread eastwards, the windiest conditions then becoming confined to North Sea coastal areas by Monday morning.

"The strongest gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time,” the Met Office said.

A house roof in Gatehead exemplfies the force of the winds at the weekend. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

"The highest winds are expected to be over northern Scotland.”

Storm Corrie follows Storm Malik, which brought strong winds across part of the UK. In Northern Ireland, several outdoor events, such as the Parkrun at Knockbracken reservoir, were cancelled. Outdoor sporting fixtures such as Irish League football went ahead as planned.

The NI forecast for Tuesday to Thursday predicts a mainly cloudy few days, with patchy rain in the west Tuesday and Wednesday, but drier in the east. Blustery showers and a cold snap are expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Scotland around 18,000 households remained without power on Sunday evening, with the two storms causing ongoing disruption since late last week.

A nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire and a 60-year-old woman, in Aberdeen, died after being hit by falling trees caused by high winds on Saturday.

Two Scottish Premiership football games were postponed over the weekend — with matches between Aberdeen and St Johnstone and Dundee and St Mirren called off due to safety concerns at the stadiums, while a Championship tie between between Arbroath and Partick Thistle was also cancelled.

Thousands of homes in England were also without power for more than 24 hours, although it is understood power was restored at most of these properties on Sunday.

Andy Bilclough of Northern Powergrid, which serves the area, said on Sunday: "We still have a lot to do but we have a large team out there now in what are currently perfect conditions for the kind of work we do.

"Storm Corrie is a concern but we're going to get as much done as we can today for as long as it is safe to do so."

A major incident was declared in Co Durham on Sunday, with road closures, fallen trees and power lines down in parts, as authorities dealt with the resulting devastation caused by Storm Malik. Durham County Council tweeted: "We are continuing our clean up efforts following the impact of #StormMalik.

"Our teams are out again today clearing blocked roads, footpaths, and debris to keep our county open."