Northern Ireland job market Covid recovery continues as payroll employees reaches highest level

Job market recovery is continuing in Northern Ireland as the number of payrolled employees is now higher than pre-Covid for the eighth consecutive month, according to new data.

Payrolls are now risen by 5% year-on-year and the number of employees being paid through HMRC here in January is now 774,900 - the highest on record.

However, the recovery from the impact of Covid is not yet complete, with total employment (including self-employed) and hours worked yet to return to pre-Covid levels.

Compared to the pre-pandemic levels in October-December 2019, the total number of hours worked in October-December 2021 was 7% below, whilst the employment rate was 1.7% below.

Both the unemployment and economic inactivity rates remain above the pre-pandemic position (0.3 percentage points and 1.5% above, respectively).

In January 2022, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 41,200 (4.2% of the workforce), a decrease of 900 (2.2%) from the previous month’s revised figure. The January claimant count is 35% below the recent peak in May 2020, and 35% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,941 in January 2022, an increase of £33 (1.7%) over the month and an increase of £155 (8.7%) over the year.

The labour market statistics were published on Tuesday by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

Meanwhile, the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work or the employment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points over both the quarter and the year to 70.7%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The economic inactivity rate (the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work) increased over the quarter (+0.5 percentage points) and over the year (+0.1 percentage points) to 27.3%.

The latest HMRC payroll data showed that employee numbers were 2.9% above those recorded in March 2020 pre-COVID. All sectors with the exception of finance and insurance reported an increase over the year.

The accommodation and food sector reported the largest percentage increase over the year (+14%), where employees in this sector are just above (1%) those recorded pre-pandemic.