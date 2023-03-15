Northern Ireland land prices at ‘record highs in all counties’ says annual report

Two counties have seen average prices higher than that of Dublin.

Agricultural land prices in Northern Ireland are at ‘record highs’ in every county, an annual report by the Irish Farmers Journal has found.

The Journal’s 2022 Agricultural Land Price Report found that on average, the price paid for land in Northern Ireland during 2022 stood at £13,958, an increase of 22% – or £2,514 per acre – compared to 2021.

The number of farms that sold was 678, which was just over three-quarters (78%) of the total put on the market. The total area of land sold was 32,823 acres which was very similar at 77% of what was offered for sale.

Counties Armagh and Down recorded the highest average price per acre on the island of Ireland, more expensive than Dublin.

Overall, Leinster was the most expensive province for buying land, with the average price coming in at €13,776 (£12,089) per acre, with the lowest recorded in Connacht where the average price was €8,170 (£7170) per acre.

At a county level, the most expensive farmland is in Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Kilkenny. The least expensive land in is counties Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo, Longford and Mayo.

Over 43% of farmland sold in 2022 was bought by business people, up from just 18% in 2018. The farmland market had a buoyant 2022 with both supply and prices up. This was despite uncertainties at home and abroad.

The number of farms on the market was up, the number of acres for sale was up and the amount of land sold was up. The average price increased by almost 3% – to €12,288 (£10,784) per acre.

Business buyers were the biggest purchasers of farmland. This category includes business owners, investors and farmers with substantial off-farm income. Dairy farmers acquired 26% of farms and holdings that sold.

Rising inflation pushed more investors to look at putting their cash into land, rather than leaving it sitting in the bank. The buoyant market was confirmed by the sale of a number of high-value stud farms and country estates.

Some of the best farms were bought by farmers who sold land on the edge of expanding towns, who now have financial firepower and who want to reinvest in farmland.

A number of auctioneers reported that banks have become slower to approve applications for land loans.

The Irish Farmers Journal’s Agricultural Land Price Report is based on 870 farms/land parcels put on the market by private treaty, public auction and tender throughout the country in 2022.