Northern Ireland launches public consultation on integration for refugees

A public consultation is to be launched in Northern Ireland as part of a strategy to support the integration of refugees here.

The 12-week consultation will form part of a draft Refugee Integration Strategy, aimed at supporting those who come to live here as a result of fleeing war and other humanitarian disasters.

The development of the strategy forms part of the Executive’s wider Racial Equality Strategy 2015-2025.

It comes as Northern Ireland plans to resettle around 840 people from Afghanistan who are fleeing the Taliban, with an initial 360 expected to arrive in the first year of the scheme.

The ministers said the draft strategy aims to set out how the Executive will “take action to support refugees and asylum seekers to ensure they are treated fairly, do not suffer injustice, can live here as valued members of our community and have every opportunity to realise their full potential”.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “Over the last number of years, we have all watched the devastating impact of the various humanitarian crises unfolding across the globe and the plight of those displaced from their homes.

“We very much want Northern Ireland to be a welcoming society and a place, where refugees can build a new life and achieve their full potential.

“During the crisis in Syria we were not found wanting – resettling more than 1,800 people – and we will not be found wanting when it comes to supporting those fleeing persecution in Afghanistan either.

“We do, however, recognise that we need to build on our work to date and develop a coordinated approach across Government to support all those who arrive here.

“I am therefore pleased that we are now launching a consultation on the Draft Refugee Integration Strategy and would encourage everyone to get involved and have their say.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “It is heart breaking that so many people are being forced to flee their homes to escape conflict and persecution in various parts of the world.

“We see, through our work on the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), what can be achieved when government departments and our partners in the voluntary and community sector come together.

“Refugees and asylum seekers arriving here bring increased diversity, skills and culture to our communities. By supporting them to overcome some of the initial barriers and integrate successfully, we are making this a more vibrant and diverse society from which we all benefit.”

The draft strategy is intended to “ensure support for both asylum seekers and refugees and identifies priority actions to facilitate successful integration”.

The consultation can be found on https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/ or on The Executive Office’s website at www.executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk/consultations/draft-refugee-integration-strategy.