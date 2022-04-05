Northern Ireland leads Europe in level of life sentences handed out to prisoners, says report

Northern Ireland has the highest level of life-imprisonments handed out to prisoners across Europe, according to an annual report on penal statistics.

The report, compiled by the University of Lausanne, found that 19.2% of prisoners in Northern Ireland were sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2021.

It compares to 18.1% of prisoners in Scotland, 10.4% in England & Wales and a Europe-wide average of 3.3%.

The report – known as the SPACE I Report – provides data from 49 European prison administrations.

Northern Ireland also spent the most per inmate per day during 2020, with the report calculating a spend of €205.51 in Northern Ireland, €147.06 in England & Wales and €125.00 in Scotland.

The Europe-wide average of €186.7 and median of €77.0.

The report looked at statistics in prisons during the Covid-19 pandemic and found that between January 2020 and January 2021, incarceration rates fell by 10.9% in Northern Ireland.

This compares to 8.0% in Scotland and 4.9% in England & Wales over that period.

By January 2021, the prison population rate per 100,000 in Northern Ireland was 73.8, the lowest of the four UK nations.