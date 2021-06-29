Northern Ireland licensing law changes to overcome final Stormont hurdle

The new proposals would remove restrictions on licensing laws over Easter. Getty Images/Cultura RF

Licensing laws which will extend the opening times for pubs and clubs in Northern Ireland are set to pass their final stage in Stormont on Tuesday morning.

The reforms include the removal of restrictions that currently limit trading hours over the Easter period.

They would also pave the way for certain licensed premises to be able to serve alcohol for an extra hour up to 104 times a year.

This would allow alcohol to be served to 2am at weekends.

The majority of the changes in the legislation are expected to take effect from October 1 2021, in order that hospitality venues can utilise the extended hours in the run up to the Christmas period.

Other measures will come into force from April 6 2022 in time for next Easter.

The current “drinking-up” time of 30 minutes for all licensed premises would be increased to one hour under the Bill, to discourage people from drinking too quickly and to allow more time for gradual departures at the end of the night.

This would see pubs being able to stay open to 3am at weekends.

Cinemas will also be permitted for the first time in Northern Ireland to apply for a licence to sell alcohol to customers after an amendment from independent MLA Claire Sugden.

The legislation will also see the law tightened in some areas, with restrictions on certain advertising of alcoholic drinks in supermarkets and other off sales premises.

Licensing laws were last updated here in the 1990s.

An attempt to update the legislation was progressing through the Assembly prior to the collapse of power sharing in 2017 but that Bill was lost when the institutions collapsed.