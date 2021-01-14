Northern Ireland likely to miss 'Beast from the East' next week, says Met Office

Northern Ireland is more likely to experience rain rather than snowfall next week - missing out on the cold snap on its way for the rest of the UK, the Met Office has revealed.

Parts of the UK are bracing themselves for a return of the ‘Beast from the East’ - the weather system which caused travel chaos in 2018 - over the next fortnight.

Earlier this month the British Isles’s weather system experienced a sudden stratospheric warming event, which causes the wind direction to change.

The change can take around two weeks for its effects to be shown in forecasts, but already parts of eastern UK have been blanketed in show, with more forecast next week.

Here we are likely to miss out on due to milder temperatures, but according to Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey it cannot be entirely ruled out that a cold snap is not on its way for Northern Ireland.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty in the forecast going forward. I would advise people to keep an eye out for forecasts,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“[But] with Northern Ireland being on the western side of the UK, it’s more likely to experience the milder air, and more likely to see spells of unsettled conditions - spells of rain.”

A yellow warning for rainfall has been in place here until 3pm on Thursday.

The weather expert added: “It’s milder air but Northern Ireland isn’t going to suddenly see temperatures jumping up, and will probably will be looking at average temperatures [for this time of year].”

She stressed if the weather system does bring colder air, it would more likely only bring snowfalls for a shorter period.

“Overall conditions look unsettled for the northern half of the UK, and will be feeling the colder effects of that air coming in from the north, while the south will be experiencing near average temperatures for this time of year,” she added.

Friday is expected to be a “fine dry day for Northern Ireland”, but becoming cloudy going to the evening.

“This will bring a band of rain from the west, which will continue into Saturday and will clear by lunchtime but will still be cloudy. Rain may also happen on Sunday. Monday’s looking like a wet day, with showers throughout the day.”