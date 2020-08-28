Northern Ireland looking forward to brighter bank holiday weekend

After a week of downpours and high winds courtesy of Storm Francis, things are looking up for the coming bank holiday weekend, forecasters say.

A low pressure system has kept things rainy and settled, but the winds will ease over the weekend as a large area of high pressure builds across the UK from the Atlantic, bringing a spell of more settled weather.

Saturday is set to be a mainly dry day with some with some bright or sunny intervals. However, isolated light showers are possible and it will feel rather cool in the northerly winds. The maximum temperature will be 16C.

Forecasters say it will be mainly dry on Sunday and Monday with some sunny intervals.

But it’s also set to turn chilly overnight, with a chance of ground frost in high areas on Sunday night. And on Tuesday the rain is set to make a return.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “We’ve seen a real mix of weather this August - with a heatwave earlier this month and in the last week we’ve had two named storms bringing very wet and windy weather across the country.

“With high pressure on the way this weekend we’re going to end the month with much more settled weather, with plenty of late summer sunshine for many. It’ll be a dry weekend for most areas too, though eastern areas can expect a few heavy showers on Saturday.”

“It’ll feel quite cool despite the sunshine, as northerly winds bring below average temperatures for the time of year with highs of around 16 to 18 Celsius.” the forecaster said.

There are no weather warnings for Northern Ireland over the Bank Holiday weekend .