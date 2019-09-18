Northern Ireland loses 296 free-to-use cash points

Scott Kennerley of the Consumer Council said people in Northern Ireland are more reliant on cash transactions than other parts of the UK

South Belfast alone lost 34 ATMs - one of the biggest losses in the UK.

Analysis by Which? shows nearly one in 10 (9%) free cashpoints across the UK had closed or switched to fee-paying between January last year and May this year after changes to how the network is funded were set out.

Scott Kennerley of the Consumer Council said people in Northern Ireland are more reliant on cash transactions than other parts of the UK.

"Any transition from free-to-use ATMs to fee-charging could have a greater negative effect on NI consumers than those in other regions of the UK," he said.

"It is important to understand why NI consumers are more dependent on using cash.

"Is it because we choose to, or is it because there are fewer alternatives available to us?"