Northern Ireland man (24) in critical condition after Liverpool assault

A man from Northern Ireland is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was left unconscious following an assault in Liverpool city centre on Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old is believed to have been walking down Bold Street towards Hanover Street with three friends when the attack took place shortly after 1am.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to Central Station.

Police officers gave the man first aid until the paramedics arrived before he was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

Merseyside Police have launched a full investigation into the incident and enquiries are ongoing to track down the offenders.

Police said they are particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers from the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street, in case they have dashcam footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry, said: “The 24-year-old victim was visiting the city with family and we are working to establish exactly what has happened so that we can find those responsible.

“Forensic examinations are currently ongoing at the scene and we will be reviewing CCTV from the area, but I would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information, or mobile phone/dashcam footage that may be able to assist our investigation to come forward.

“We appeal to anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible.

“If you're a driver who was in the area of Hanover Street at the time of the incident at around 1am, let us know if you have dashcam footage which could help further our investigation.”