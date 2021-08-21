Northern Ireland man (27) returning home after suffering fractured skull in Liverpool attack

A man from Northern Ireland who suffered a fractured skull in an unprovoked attack in Liverpool is set to return home after spending a week in hospital.

Martin Cunningham (27) from Keady, Co Armagh, was left in a critical but stable condition after the assault last Saturday.

It is understood he was walking down Bold Street in Liverpool city centre with three friends when the attack took place shortly after 1am.

Police officers gave Mr Cunningham first aid until the paramedics arrived before he was taken to Aintree Hospital where he was treated for serious head injuries.

Mr Cunningham was celebrating his stag do as he is due to marry his fiancee Narieiosa, with whom he has a young son, Jay.

In a social media post on Friday, Mr Cunningham was pictured with his mother leaving hospital as they plan to fly home on Monday.

A fundraising page has since been set up to help provide the necessities Mr Cunningham will need. It has already raised over £9,000.

In setting up the fundraiser, Keady Hurling Club said Mr Cunningham was a “huge part” of the club.

“The GAA fraternity in Keady, which Marty is a huge part of, have decided to set up a crowdfunder page to support the Cunningham family at this difficult time by helping to meet essential living costs and to bring Marty back home for recovery.”

The fundraiser described Mr Cunningham as an “absolute gentleman” and said he had been looking forward to his wedding day for some time.

“Marty, along with his friends, wanted to celebrate the big event by travelling to Liverpool for the stag party, a city he loves,” it read.

“They had planned a night out on the town with his friends and then a bit of footy, no doubt thinking that maybe Jurgen Klopp might sign him for the new season. All the boys just couldn't wait.

“However, within hours of arriving their dream weekend turned to tragedy.

“Marty was on the receiving end of a unprovoked violent attack and was left for dead.

“Thankfully his friends were able to call for help and Marty was taken to Aintree Hospital with a fractured skull.

“Although making good progress Marty needs our help with our continuing prayers and Marty and his family also need your help to make provision for the absolute necessities of living.

“So please whatever you can afford no matter now little, it will be very much appreciated by this young family to rebuild their dream.

“Marty would like to thank you all in advance for both your prayers and your material help.”

Seven men were arrested by Merseyside Police on Sunday in connection to the attack.

A man aged 40 from Pontypridd, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Six other men from south Wales, aged between 33 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, after suspected cocaine was uncovered in a hotel room.