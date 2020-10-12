Northern Ireland man charged after £6m cocaine seizure in Wales

A man from County Londonderry has been charged by a court in Wales after cocaine with an estimated value of £6m was seized at the Port of Holyhead.

James Joseph Gray, 51, is accused of exporting Class A drugs the PSNI believe were "destined for Northern Ireland" according to Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea.

It's after Border Force officers found around 83kg of cocaine in a lorry with refrigerated goods at Holyhead on Friday.

Police said a total estimate of £8m worth of drugs have been seized by law enforcement agencies in the last 12 days.

Seven people have been charged as part of the joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, National Crime Agency and Border Force.

Class A cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs have been discovered in five separate operations since October 1.

Following the most recent seizure, Mr Gray appeared before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded into custody.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) were also involved in the searches, with the the PSNI, carrying out follow-up searches.

Detective Chief Superintendent McVea said the drugs "would have caused significant harm to people living in our communities".

"This seizure is one of the largest in recent times and demonstrates that we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing these dangerous drugs from society," he said.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said the investigation is ongoing, however, the seizure has "significantly disrupted and damaged the criminal enterprise".

Mr Gray is expected to appear again before Caernarfon Crown Court on 9 November.

Mr McVea also detailed the previous seizures.

"Last Thursday, as part of a planned operation, we discovered and dismantled a drugs factory in the Cookstown area where detectives seized approximately £600,000 of suspected cocaine, £4,000 of suspected cannabis, £10,000 cash and a high-value car," he said.

"I believe it was linked to an organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale.

"Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences and possessing criminal property and have appeared in court.

"Approximately £1 million of suspected cannabis, which had been strapped on to the roof of a large horse box-type vehicle, was recovered after the lorry shed its load on the M1 motorway on Saturday, 3rd October.

"A man was charged and has appeared in court charged with possession of Class B drugs and intent to supply.

"Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have also charged two men with drugs-related offences following the seizure of £90,000 worth of suspected cannabis in December 2019."

He added: "We have had significant successes in October already and we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing not only these dangerous drugs from society but also those involved in the supply."