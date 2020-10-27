Northern Ireland man gets £4.75m after self harm bid in London hospital

A young man from Northern Ireland whose attempt at self harm in a London hospital spelt a lifetime of grave disability will receive millions in NHS compensation

The balance of the man's mind was "profoundly disturbed" when he was admitted to Charing Cross Hospital in 2013, the High Court in London heard yesterday.

In a psychotic state, he had already made one attempt at self-harm and suffered catastrophic asphyxia (lack of oxygen) when he made another bid in the hospital.

His barrister, Derek Sweeting QC, told the court he had not been adequately monitored and had been left alone before the incident.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust admitted liability for his injuries in 2016 and yesterday agreed to a final settlement of his damages claim.

Mr Sweeting said the trust had agreed to pay a compensation lump sum of £4,750,000.

To cover the costs of his care, the man, aged in his 30s and from Co Londonderry, will also receive index-linked payments of £340,000-a-year for the rest of his life.

The court heard he endures severe physical and psychological problems and his awareness of his disabilities only makes matters worse.

He needs 24-hour care, will always be dependent on a wheelchair and has to use devices to communicate with others, said Mr Sweeting.

NHS counsel, Bradley Martin QC, said the trust's clinical and medical directors had written a letter of "profound apology" to the man and his family.

They accepted that the care given to him "fell below the standard which he could expect to receive" and that, had he been properly monitored, "he would not have been able to harm himself".

Steps had been taken to guard against similar tragedies in the future and the trust paid tribute to the "unstinting care and support" the man receives from his mother and wider family.

Mrs Justice Lambert had no hesitation in approving what she described as "a very good settlement" of the man's claim.

She added: "The quality of the care given to him by his family shines through the documents.

"I'm very conscious that money can never turn the clock back, but I hope that this will go some way to making his and his family's lives a little easier."

Given the man's acute vulnerability, the judge ordered that nothing must be published that might tend to identify him or members of his family.