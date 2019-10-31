Northern Ireland man to appear in court over £460k cannabis seizure

Police seized the cannabis after searches in Larne and north Belfast. Credit: PSNI

A man is to appear in court charged in relation to the seizure of an estimated £460,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

The seizure was made following searches by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit assisted by the Border Force in Belfast and Larne on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old man has been charged with a range of drug offences, including aiding and abetting the importation of a controlled drug and two counts of conspiracy to supply class B controlled drugs.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 44-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.