Northern Ireland man who stockpiled explosives for 'zombie apocalypse' jailed

A Northern Ireland man who said he was preparing for a "zombie apocalypse" has been sentenced to four years in prison on explosives charges

A Northern Ireland man who said he was preparing for a "zombie apocalypse" has been sentenced to four years in prison on explosives charges.

James Carson (36) was arrested after a raid at his flat in Dunoon, Scotland, in December 2018.

Explosive devices were discovered, including cardboard tubes stuffed with firework parts, ball-bearings and wires, as well as an air rifle.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow for sentencing this week, Judge Lady Stacey told him: "These are serious matters.

"There is an absence of any information about connections to any criminal enterprise.

"However, these items are dangerous and even if you didn't intend to use them, other people could get to them."

According to a BBC report, prosecutor Owen Mullan said officers were concerned the items were improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A specialist bomb disposal team said the devices could be described as low explosives.

Other items included wire connectors and detonators, which can be used as part of an IED.

Carson had later admitted to stockpiling fireworks and other items in case "something disastrous" occurred.

The court heard the items, which would eject the ball-bearings, risked injury to anyone nearby. Police said the air rifle was also fitted with a device to increase its velocity.

Mr Mullan said that Carson had bought the items so that "he would be able to look after himself and his partner".

"He described the explosives as being fireworks that had fallen apart and he tried to put them back together," he added.

"When asked what sort of event, he said it was 'like a nuclear disaster or zombie apocalypse... something like that'."

Carson claimed the items were only to be used as a "deterrent" if the couple had to "camp out somewhere", but that he had no intention of harming anyone else.

Last month he admitted a charge under the Explosive Substances Act, and that he had no licence for the air rifle.

His defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: "This arose because of his belief in a Doomsday scenario. It is nothing more sinister.

"It is all to do with his involvement in that community. My dealing with him makes me think he's a kind of Walter Mitty character."